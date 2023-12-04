FESCO issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Ejaz Town, Usman Ghani, City, new Civil Line, Raja Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Gobindpura, State Bank, Rehmat Town, Agri University, Rasool Pura, Saeed Abad, Madan Pura, General Hospital, Khayaban Garden, Ismail Road, Iqbal Stadium, Moon Textile, Qudrat Abad, Punj Pulli Road, Ali Road, Qaim Sain, Munir Abad, Cres Tex-II, Iqbal Town, Cardiology, Faisal, new Jinnah Colony, Islam Nagar, Taj Colony and Rasheed Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Agri University grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Paradise feeder attached with 132-KV Jhang Road, Mahi Chowk feeder connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Kallar Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Painsara feeder attached with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Sir Shameer feeder connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, M Ali Street feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, new Dijkot feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Ashraf Colony, Bashir Abad, Ramzan Shaheed and Shalimar feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pakka Anna feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station and Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Muridwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (December 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from al-Barkat Pura feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and then from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 05, 2023.