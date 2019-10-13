FESCO issues shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Malari, Mongi Road, Scarp, Hasan Limited, Gohar International, Gulberg, Toba Road and Ashraf colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station would remain suspended from 8:00 in morning to 12:00 noon.

Chaudhary Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station would observe shutdown from 9:00 in morning to 1:00 noon on Monday (October 14, 2019).