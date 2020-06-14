UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Sun 14th June 2020 | 01:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Ahmad Nagar, Waris Pura Road, Falko Textile and Chishtia Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, People's Colony No.

2, Zulfiqar Colony, Momin Abad, Kareem Town, Bilal Road, WASA and Gol Karyana feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Chenab Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (June 15, 2020).

