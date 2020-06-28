UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:00 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Chenab Steel, Bhaiwala, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders originating from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (June 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Canal, Sandal, Scarp-1, Darul Ehsan and Scarp-2 feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.

m. whereas Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar, Sultani Alasto and Gulab feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 30.

Meanwhile, power supply from Dost Street, Railway Road, Katchery Road, Muhammadi Chowk, Sir Syed and Imam Bargah feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon while Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM, Data Street, Sarfraz Colony, Saleemi Chowk, Jhal Khannuana and Gateway Chowk feeders originating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station and Hilal Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (June 30, 2020).

