FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from all feeders emanating from 32-KV CNPP, NPP-1, C-2, C-3 and C-4 grid stations will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 12 noon while Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday (July 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Pipal, Manga, Naushahra, Kathoai and Army Express feeders emanating from 132-KV Naushahra grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.

m. to 12 noon whereas Kamar Mashani, City, Tarag, Qabook Khail, Ali Khail and Isa Khail feeders originating from 66-KV Tarag grid station, Makkarwala, Sultan Khail, Wanjari and Dala Meerwala feeders emanating from 66-KV Makkarwal grid station, Ghazi-1 and Tajazai feeders originating from 66-KV Tajazai grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 06, 2020.

