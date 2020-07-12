UrduPoint.com
FESCO Issues Shutdown Schedule

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :-:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Aminpur, Langrana, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Siddhupura feeders from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

while Sant Singh Road, Manzoor Park and Nishat Mill-1 feeders from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Urban Area feeder from 132-KV Sargodha City grid station, Johal and Habib Haseeb feeders from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Fowara Chowk and Kareem Town feeders from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and Ahmad Nagar feeder from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m.

on Monday (July 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jewan Shah and al-Murtaza feeders originatingfrom 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m.

to 1:30 p.m. on July 13, 2020.

