FESCO issues tenders for construction of offices, flats

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company has advertised tenders for construction of two offices and six flats which will be received till May 30.

According to official sources here Monday, the tenders will be opened at the office of Xen Civil Works division-I, Fesco Faisalabad on the same day.

The offices and flats will be completed with a huge amount which will provide the facility of Fesco offices to people near their door steps. It will also help to save the time and redress complaints timely in addition to expenses which are earlier incurred on rented offices.

The construction projects included the office of SDO (Operation) Jaranwala Road at 132 KV Scarp Colony Grid Station, office of SDO Civil Works at 132 KV Sargodha grid station and 6 flats of category-III in MCP Colony FESCO Faisalabad.