Open Menu

FESCO Issues Tenders For Construction Of Offices, Flats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FESCO issues tenders for construction of offices, flats

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company has advertised tenders for construction of two offices and six flats which will be received till May 30.

According to official sources here Monday, the tenders will be opened at the office of Xen Civil Works division-I, Fesco Faisalabad on the same day.

The offices and flats will be completed with a huge amount which will provide the facility of Fesco offices to people near their door steps. It will also help to save the time and redress complaints timely in addition to expenses which are earlier incurred on rented offices.

The construction projects included the office of SDO (Operation) Jaranwala Road at 132 KV Scarp Colony Grid Station, office of SDO Civil Works at 132 KV Sargodha grid station and 6 flats of category-III in MCP Colony FESCO Faisalabad.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

2 hours ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

3 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

4 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

4 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

5 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

5 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

5 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

5 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan