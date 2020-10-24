Fesco launches crackdown against defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) launched a crackdown against defaulters of the company.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh on Saturday said leaves and weekly offs of recovery staff had been canceled while Chief Executive Officer Arshad Muneer issued instructions to take all measures for recovery of dues.

He said the drive against defaulters would be made successful by utilizing all availableresources. In this connection, the staff had been directed to ensure 100 % recoveryfrom defaulters.