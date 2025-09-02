FESCO Launches Emergency Power Restoration In Flood-hit Areas Of Punjab, KP
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched emergency power restoration drive in flood-hit areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that several districts under FESCO’s jurisdiction including Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali and adjoining parts of Dera Ismail Khan have suffered extensive damage to power infrastructure as flood torrents swept through rural and semi-urban belts. He said that torrential floodwaters have damaged grid stations, feeders, poles, transformers and transmission lines.
Hence, on the instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Aamir, emergency measures have been initiated to restore electricity in flood-affected areas where special teams have been deployed in flood-hit zones and they are working round the clock under strict safety protocols to provide maximum relief to the electricity consumers. The field staff supervised by Superintending Engineers (SEs) Operations and other senior officers is engaged in urgent restoration work, he added.
He said that the latest assessments showed that in Chiniot five grid stations, 22 feeders, 10 poles and 27 transformers were affected whereas Jhang reported nine grid stations and 33 feeders damaged.
Similarly, in Sargodha two grid stations, five feeders, nine High-Tension (HT) poles, two Low-Tension (LT) poles and six transformers were hit whereas in Toba Tek Singh, three grid stations and seven feeders were impacted by the flood, he added.
He said that Mianwali witnessed damage to two grid stations, two feeders, three HT poles and two transformers whereas in FESCO-linked areas of Dera Ismail Khan one grid station, one feeder, 26 LT poles and 21 HT poles were badly affected.
He said that all damaged feeders, transformers and several grid stations have been partially restored while rehabilitation of toppled poles and transmission lines is underway. The complete restoration would be possible once floodwaters recede further, he added.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Muhammad Aamir said that FESCO officers and employees stand shoulder to shoulder with their fellow citizens during this difficult time.
He appealed to the consumers in flood-affected areas to stay away from electric poles, wires and installations to ensure safety of their lives and property.
