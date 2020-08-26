UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Line Superintendent Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

FESCO line superintendent suspended

Line Superintendent of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was suspended on the charge of negligence, delinquency and lethargy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Line Superintendent of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was suspended on the charge of negligence, delinquency and lethargy.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shafiqul Hasan received complaints against Line Superintendent FESCO Chenab Nagar subdivision Akram Ali and suspended him.

Further action against the accused official wasunderway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company FESCO

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram feels heart-broken over Karachi si ..

6 minutes ago

WAPDA starts process to construct remaining works ..

4 minutes ago

US Police in Portland Declare Assembly Near City H ..

4 minutes ago

IRSA releases 283,000 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

Crawley, Anderson soar up, Azhar makes notable gai ..

6 minutes ago

Commission to Study Complaints of Use of Force at ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.