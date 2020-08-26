FESCO line superintendent suspended

Line Superintendent of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was suspended on the charge of negligence, delinquency and lethargy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Line Superintendent of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was suspended on the charge of negligence, delinquency and lethargy.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shafiqul Hasan received complaints against Line Superintendent FESCO Chenab Nagar subdivision Akram Ali and suspended him.

Further action against the accused official wasunderway.