Fesco lineman arrested for tempering record

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A lineman of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) was arrested on alleged tempering of official record on Wednesday.

A FIA spokesman said a complaint was received against Sarfraz Hundal, the lineman, Chak Jhumra Subdivision that he tampered that record and got illegal benefits and promotionsfrom the company.

The FIA team arrested the accused and locked him behind bars.