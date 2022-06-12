Fesco lineman electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) lineman was electrocuted while repairing lines in Samanabad police limits.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Sunday that 45-year-old Akhtar, a lineman of Sammundri Road subdivision, was repairing live electric wires at an electric pole near Maqsaodabad Eidgah Chowk when he accidentally touched live electricity wires. He was immediately rushed to the Government General Hospital Samanabad where he expired.