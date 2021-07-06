FESCO load management schedule

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) issued power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for July 8 (Thursday).

According to schedule issued here on Tuesday, power will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132KV new Lahore grid station and Jail road feeder emanating from 220KV Jarranwala road grid station.

