FESCO load management schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) issued power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for July 8 (Thursday).

According to schedule issued here on Tuesday, power will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132KV new Lahore grid station and Jail road feeder emanating from 220KV Jarranwala road grid station.