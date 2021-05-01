UrduPoint.com
FESCO Material Godown Gutted

Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:10 PM

FESCO material godown gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :A material godown of FESCO was gutted in fire. here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that fire erupted in a material godown of FESCO situated at Jhumra Road due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt a large quantity of material including wires, transformers and other electric appliances.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

The police collected evidences from the spot and started investigation.

Meanwhile, FESCO administration also started an inquiry of the incidentafter which responsible officials would be punished accordingly if found guilty,FESCO spokesman added.

