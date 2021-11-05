UrduPoint.com

FESCO Nabbed 390 Power Pilferers In October

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams caught 390 power pilferers during the second fortnight of October 2021.

A spokesman said on Friday that FESCO teams conducted surprise checking of 147,417 electricity connections and unearthed power pilferage at 390 sites in four circles of the region.

Giving details, he said that 110 power pilferers were nabbed from Faisalabad-I Circle, 85 from Faisalabad-II Circle, 90 from Jhang Circle, 52 from Sargodha Circle and 53 from Mianwali Circle.

The FESCO teams also removed electricity supply meters and issued detection bills of 4,802,162 units and imposed a fine of Rs.74.1 million on them.

He said that a fine of Rs.18.2 million was imposed on power pilferers of Faisalabad-I Circle by issuing them detection bills of 991,507 units whereas a fine of Rs.16.7 million was imposed on electricity stealers of Faisalabad-II Circle by issuing them detection bill of 1,075,635 units.

Similarly, a fine of Rs.22.2 million was imposed on power pilferers of Jhang Circle by issuing them detection bill of 1,576,448 units while a fine of Rs.10.7 million was imposed on electricity stealers of Sargodha Circle by issuing them detecting bills of 757,342 units and a fine of Rs.6.054 million on power pilferers of Mianwali Circle by issuing them detection bills of 401,230 units, he added.

The spokesman further said that electricity theft cases have been got registered against 87 pilferers.

Power theft is a crime and to eliminate this mal-trend Ministry of Water and Power has launched a hotline 051-9103888 for receiving complaints regarding electricity pilferage whereas the people can also submit complaints about power theft on FESCO toll free numbers 118 and 0800-66554 for complete eradication of this evil, he added.

