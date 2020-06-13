UrduPoint.com
Fesco Nabs 12 Pilferers During Night Raids

Sat 13th June 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has nabbed 12 power pilferers during the night raids.

A Fesco spokesman said on Saturday that special task force was formed with a directive to conduct operation against power pilferers at night.

The force checked 10,823 connections during past 12 nights and nabbed 12 accused red-handed stealing electricity through different modes.

The Fesco teams removed electricity supply meters of the pilferers and issued them detection bills of 137,734 units by imposing a total fine of Rs1.9 million.

Fesco also filed complaints with the police concerned for registration of cases under the Electricity Theft Act, he added.

