FESCO nabs 23,153 power pilferers, recovers Rs. 1.87 billion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 23,153 power pilferers from its region and recovered Rs. 1.8775 billion by imposing a total fine of Rs.2.4959 billion under the head of 53.669 million detection units.

A spokesman said here on Thursday that FESCO intensified crackdown against electricity theft across its eight districts under the directives of the Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

In this connection, special operations were conducted in all six operational circles of the FESCO region and 50 electricity thieves were caught in a single day during last 24 hours. These pilferers were charged with over 78,000 detection units and a fine of more than Rs.3.1 million was imposed on them.

Giving further details, he said that during ongoing anti-power theft campaign, FESCO teams have so far nabbed 23,153 power pilferers from eight districts who were stealing electricity through different modes including direct supply, shunt systems, tampering with meter bodies, slowing down meters and other fraudulent techniques.

The FESCO imposed a total fine of Rs.2.4959 billion for stealing over 53.669 million detection units of electricity. Impressively, the FESCO teams also succeeded in recovering an amount of Rs.1.8775 billion from these pilferers so far, he added.

He said that FESCO teams have so far unearthed power pilferage at 21,548 domestic, 772 commercial, 712 agricultural and 121 industrial connections and legal action has been initiated against these accused.

FESCO has submitted 23,121 applications in the police stations for case registration and 21,665 accused were booked so far under the newly amended anti-theft law whereas 15,449 pilferers were already brought to justice, he added.

He further said that 5,465 power pilferers were nabbed from FESCO First Circle and they were fined Rs.612.3 million while 4,727 offenders were fined Rs.562.2 million in Second Circle; 2,477 offenders fined Rs.205.7 million in Jhang Circle; 3,467 offenders fined Rs.427 million in Sargodha Circle; 5,528 offenders fined Rs.522.8 million in Mianwali Circle and 1,489 pilferers fined Rs.165.7 million in Toba Tek Singh Circle. In all cases, the electricity supply meters and other equipment involved in power theft were removed from the premises, he added.

He said that on special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir, FESCO has adopted zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft and that anti power pilferage operations would continue relentlessly till complete eradication of this malpractice.

He said that electricity theft is a national crime that harms the country and the nation. These culprits are enemies of the people and they would be dealt with an iron hand, he added.

He also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant against such activities in their surroundings and report any suspicious cases of power theft immediately to FESCO’s helpline or the contact numbers printed on their bills. Public cooperation is imperative to eliminate this menace from the society, he added.