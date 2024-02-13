Open Menu

FESCO Nabs 5998 Power Pilferers During Last 5 Months

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 08:30 PM

FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed 5998 power pilferers from its region during last 5 months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed 5998 power pilferers from its region during last 5 months.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous campaign against power pilferers and during this drive, the FESCO teams detected power pilferage at 5998 sites and imposed a total fine of Rs.659 million on the accused under detection bill of 14.4 million units.

Among these accused included 5644 domestic consumers, 183 commercial, 154 agriculture and 17 industrial connection holders, he said, adding that 5535 cases were got registered in addition to arresting and locking 4801 pilferers behind bars during this period. The FESCO had also recovered 457.8 million from the power pilferers so far, he added.

Giving some further details, he said that FESCO nabbed 1465 power pilferers from First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

164.7 million under detection bill of 3731,000 units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, 992 power pilferers were caught and a total fine of Rs.112.1 million was imposed under detection bill of 2467,000 units.

Similarly, in Jhang Circle, 679 power thieves were caught and a fine of Rs.80 million was imposed under detection bill of 2083,000 units.

The FESCO teams also nabbed 872 power pilferers from Sargodha Circle and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.92.4 million under detection bill of 1853,000 units.

In Mianwali Circle, 1543 power stealers were caught and they were imposed a fine of Rs.154.9 million under detection bill of 3237,000 units.

Meanwhile, 447 power pilferers were nabbed from Toba Circle and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.54.7 million under detection bill of 1031,000 units, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Company Fine Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the ..

ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..

3 minutes ago
 Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahaw ..

Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar

3 minutes ago
 SFA to work on self-assessment program

SFA to work on self-assessment program

3 minutes ago
 Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese cu ..

Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..

10 minutes ago
 LESCO disconnects WASA connections

LESCO disconnects WASA connections

10 minutes ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

10 minutes ago
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomor ..

LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 France sanctions 28 'extremist' Israeli settlers

France sanctions 28 'extremist' Israeli settlers

12 minutes ago
 Ashrafi condemns India's role in Israeli attacks a ..

Ashrafi condemns India's role in Israeli attacks against Palestinians

12 minutes ago
 Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as f ..

Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts

1 hour ago
 RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite fly ..

RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying

1 hour ago
 US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to ..

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan