FESCO Not Empowered To Fix Price Of Electricity: Eng. Bashir Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was not empowered to fix price of the electricity as it was the power distribution company only, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed

Addressing an E-court at FESCO Headquarters through facebook here on Tuesday, he said that FESCO was not involved in fixing price of the electricity as it was the obligation of NEPRA while the FESCO paid electricity cost to the government after recovering it from the consumers.

He said that FESCO staff conducted meter reading on monthly basis with a cycle of 30 to 31 days. However, if any consumer was aggrieved with over-reading, he should contact the concerned complaint center of the FESCO and the staff would immediately take notice on his complaint and resolve it within minimum time.

He said that FESCO had established Customer Care Centers in all 8 districts of its region where sufficient staff was deputed for redressal of consumers' complaints on war-footing.

He said that electricity consumers could also get their complaints lodged through FESCO helpline 118 and through SMS by sending a message on 8118 whereas Central Monitoring Cell remained active at FESCO Headquarters round the clock.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a crucial stage. Every citizen should use energy judiciously for greater national interest.

He said that FESCO had also taken strict action on power pilferage and activated its teams to curb this malpractice by conducting surprise visits especially during night hours in far-flung rural areas.

He said that FESCO had also started arrangements of E-courts to receive electricity-related complaints and redressing the same on priority basis.

A number of power consumers belonging to Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar filed electricity-related complaints in the open court and the FESCO Chief issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same on urgent basis.

Chief Engineer Customer Services Sadaf Naz, Director General (DG) Admin Shehbaz Mehmood, Director Commercial Iqbal Niazi, Director PR Tahir Sheikh, Deputy Director Helpline 118 Ali Imran and Assistant Director A&S Sajid Mehmood were also present in the open court in addition to joining it by the Superintending Engineers of all circles online.

