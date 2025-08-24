FESCO officer Sarfraz secures top spot in WAPDA’s 56th session among 10 DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmad, Additional Director Project Management Unit (PMU) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), has topped the 56th Session of the Technical Refresher (Pre-Promotion) Course for Senior Engineers, held at the WAPDA Engineering academy, Faisalabad.

The course, conducted from July 14 to August 22, 2025, was attended by 26 engineers and officers from across Pakistan’s ten power distribution companies (DISCOs), including FESCO, LESCO, IESCO, GEPCO, MEPCO, PESCO, HESCO, QESCO, SEPCO, and TESCO. The program was aimed at enhancing technical proficiency, problem-solving, and engineering expertise to improve performance in the national power distribution system.

Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmad’s outstanding performance enabled him to secure the top position among all participants.

The course covered advanced engineering practices, distribution challenges, and technical innovations to meet the evolving needs of the power sector.

At the closing ceremony, GM Training WAPDA Ali Ahmad Burirro awarded Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmad with a shield and certificate in recognition of his outstanding performance.

Talking to APP with gratitude, Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmad said:"This achievement is not my personal pride it is the pride of my CEO Muhammad Amir and the FESCO management, whose trust and support made it possible. I am grateful to them for providing me with this opportunity, and I dedicate this success to their vision and leadership."

He added:"WAPDA’s motto ‘Power for Progress’ is not just a slogan for us; it represents our commitment to serve the people of Pakistan with dedication and excellence."