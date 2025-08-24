FESCO Officer Sarfraz Secures Top Spot In WAPDA’s 56th Session Among 10 DISCOs
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmad, Additional Director Project Management Unit (PMU) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), has topped the 56th Session of the Technical Refresher (Pre-Promotion) Course for Senior Engineers, held at the WAPDA Engineering academy, Faisalabad.
The course, conducted from July 14 to August 22, 2025, was attended by 26 engineers and officers from across Pakistan’s ten power distribution companies (DISCOs), including FESCO, LESCO, IESCO, GEPCO, MEPCO, PESCO, HESCO, QESCO, SEPCO, and TESCO. The program was aimed at enhancing technical proficiency, problem-solving, and engineering expertise to improve performance in the national power distribution system.
Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmad’s outstanding performance enabled him to secure the top position among all participants.
The course covered advanced engineering practices, distribution challenges, and technical innovations to meet the evolving needs of the power sector.
At the closing ceremony, GM Training WAPDA Ali Ahmad Burirro awarded Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmad with a shield and certificate in recognition of his outstanding performance.
Talking to APP with gratitude, Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmad said:"This achievement is not my personal pride it is the pride of my CEO Muhammad Amir and the FESCO management, whose trust and support made it possible. I am grateful to them for providing me with this opportunity, and I dedicate this success to their vision and leadership."
He added:"WAPDA’s motto ‘Power for Progress’ is not just a slogan for us; it represents our commitment to serve the people of Pakistan with dedication and excellence."
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Govt takes all measures to provide relief to flood victims: Muqam3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviewed dengue situation in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Syed Hajver National Conference, Sufi Poetry Festival held3 minutes ago
-
95pc work on safe city project completed, says RPO3 minutes ago
-
95% compensation paid to flood victims in mansehra: Asad Lodhi3 minutes ago
-
Agriculture officials visit cotton growing areas for better cotton crop management3 minutes ago
-
FESCO officer Sarfraz secures top spot in WAPDA’s 56th session among 10 DISCOs3 minutes ago
-
Flash floods claim 788, lives, injure 1,018, damage 6,630 homes, perish 5,548 livestock's Since J ..13 minutes ago
-
District administration fully active in relief operations across Dera: DC13 minutes ago
-
22 newly constructed police stations handed over to Lahore Police23 minutes ago
-
CTO Pari Gul directs officers to ensure smooth traffic flow, zero tolerance on violations33 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Raiwind Tablighi Markaz43 minutes ago