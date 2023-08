Fesco officers reshuffled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The officers of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) have been reshuffled to improve performance of the company.

A Fesco spokesman said on Wednesday that Muhammad Arif, Executive Engineer (Operation) Sammundri Division, has been transferred and appointed as Executive Engineer (Construction) while Muhammad Tahir Maqsood, Senior Engineer/Executive Engineer, was appointed as Executive Engineer (Operation) Sammundri Division.

Similarly, Xen (SS&T) Division No 2 Muhammad Sheeraz Sheikh was transferredand appointed as Xen (Operation) Nazim Abad Division, he added.