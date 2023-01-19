FESCO officers transferred

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has transferred and posted various officers here on Thursday.

According to notification issued by Chief Executive Engineer Bashir Ahmed, Director MM FESCO has been posted as Chief of Audit FESCO, while Syed Ahmed Ali shah SE Operation second circle posted as MM FESCO.

SDO Batala colony Waqar Ahmed posted SDO Narrwala, SDO Sardar Muhammad Rasheed Thikriwala to Batala colony, SDO Operation Construction Sub-division posted SDO Thikriwala.