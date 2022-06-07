FESCO offices being equipped with latest technology: DG IT

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) IT Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Itrat Hussain Tuesday said that Fesco is striving hard to provide maximum facilities to its customers and for this purpose all offices are being equipped with state-of-the-art technology so that the consumers complaints related to electricity could be resolved within short span of time.

While distribution of modern LaserJet printers to sub-divisional offices at Fesco headquarters he said that modern printers were provided to 140 sub divisional, 26 divisional and five circle offices. Deputy Director ERP Faisal Shehzad, Assistant Director MIS Muhammad Nawaz, Additional Assistant Director Munir Ghani, Additional Assistant Director Akbar Ali and a large number of Fesco employees were also present.