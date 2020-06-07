FESCO offices open on Sunday for recovery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The offices of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) remained opened on Sunday for recovery of dues from chronic defaulters.

According to FESCO sources here that FESCO is providing best services by ensuring power supply without any interrupted round the clock. Due to corona lockdown the government has also provided relief to the electricity consumers that they can delay in payment of their electricity bills. However, the FESCO has decided to recover its pending dues from its chronic defaulters.

In this connection, FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shafiqul Hasan activated recovery teams with a clear cut direction to ensure 100 percent recovery target before the end of current fiscal year.

He said that FESCO office also remained open on Sunday despite weekly off only for achieving recovery targets, he said, adding that electricity connections of chronic defaulters will be detached without any discrimination if they did not pay dues. He added that the present relief announced by the government wouldcontinue to electricity consumers but not to chronic defaulters. Therefore, the chronic defaulters shouldpay dues to continue power supply facility, he added.