FESCO Offices To Remain Opened On Weekly Off

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 08:21 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) would keep its offices open on weekly off of Saturday and Sunday for recovery of its dues from the defaulters

FESCO spokesman said here on Friday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed issued necessary directions to the revenue staff of the company to accelerate their efforts for recovery of 100 percent FESCO dues.

In this connection, recovery teams would also pay door-to-door visit for recovery of FESCO dues, he said and appealed the electricity consumers to pay their bills and other dues voluntarily before June 30 otherwise all electricity connections of the defaulters would be detached because final notices for payment of FESCO dues were already issued and serviced positively.

