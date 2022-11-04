FESCO officials directed to address consumers' complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BoDs) Malik Muhammad Tahsin Alvi said on Friday that all officers and officials should address the consumers' complaints on priority basis.

He visited FESCO Regional Customer Care Centre, while board members Iftikhar Ahmad Ansari, Nauman Khalid, Ali Ranjha and Raja Amir Hamza were also present. He said consumers were most precious assets to the company and they would be provided all possible facilities and better customer care.

The board of directors would also extend all possible support for providing the best services to consumers, he added.

He also checked performance of the state-of-the-art QR machine and token machine installed at Regional Customer Care Centre and asked the staff various questions about performance of the centre.

Later, he visited Distribution Control Centre FESCO and other offices at FESCO Headquarters. He issued necessary instructions to the officers concerned for further improvement.