FESCO online open Katchery on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiqul Hasan will hear public complaints in online open court [Khulhi Katchery] on Tuesday (May 19).

FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that FESCO Chief will remain present in FESCO Headquarter from 11:30 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and hear public complaints relating to electricity through telephone.

People can contact FESCO spokesman through telephone numbers 041-9220290, 041-9220618,