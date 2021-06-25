UrduPoint.com
FESCO Online Portal Functional For New Connections

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

FESCO online portal functional for new connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has made its online portal active for receiving applications for new electric meters from the consumers.

The people in all eight districts of Fesco region can avail this facility and they can file applications for new connections online.

According to Fesco spokesperson, the consumers can apply for new connections, extension of load, reduction of load, change of name and change of tariff, consolidation of load by visiting Fesco website www.fesco.com.pk.

He said that the procedure for applying online was made easy:The consumer will click on a new connection and the application form will be opened. After uploading, the attested documents will be received by concerned sub-division.

The demand notice details will be sent to the consumer through his cell phone, he added.

