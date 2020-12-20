UrduPoint.com
FESCO Penalizes Linemen Over Ignoring Safety Measures

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

FESCO penalizes linemen over ignoring safety measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has penalized three linemen on the charge of ignoring safety measures while working on live lines.

FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that FESCO safety team during a surprise checking found that Line Man-1 (LM-1) Muhammad Younis, LM-II Ashraf Anjum and LM-II Talib Hussain were working on live lines without adopting safety measures in the area of Batala Colony and Muslim Town subdivisions.

These linemen were busy in removing faults from 200-KVA and 50-KVA transformers by ignoring safety measures.

Therefore, FESCO General Manager (Operation) Ehsaan Elahi stopped 'Dangerous Allowance' of the Linemen while action against line superintendents Zahid Shareef and Arshad Khan was underway.

