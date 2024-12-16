Open Menu

Fesco Performance Report

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Fesco performance report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha circle, on Monday released its performance report regarding power theft in the circle.

According to the report, the circle office launched massive crackdowns against power thieves and lodged 2,224 FIRs against electricity thieves from Sept 7, 2023 to Dec 15, 2024 and charged 4,4499,936 units and deposited Rs219,081,109 into the national exchequer.

