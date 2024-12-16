Fesco Performance Report
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha circle, on Monday released its performance report regarding power theft in the circle.
According to the report, the circle office launched massive crackdowns against power thieves and lodged 2,224 FIRs against electricity thieves from Sept 7, 2023 to Dec 15, 2024 and charged 4,4499,936 units and deposited Rs219,081,109 into the national exchequer.
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation never forget sacrifices of young martyrs of ASP: Rubaba1 minute ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to APS martyrs, says terrorism a global phenomenon1 minute ago
-
DC inspects education institutions1 minute ago
-
Prolonged dry weather sparks health, farming concerns nationwide1 minute ago
-
E&T extends token tax submission hours for vehicle owners1 minute ago
-
Fesco performance report1 minute ago
-
Police constable martyred in Swabi, laid to rest with full honors1 minute ago
-
Polio campaign drive starts in Larkana division11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts poetic gathering to pay tribute Parveen Shakir11 minutes ago
-
SCBAP calls for national reconciliation11 minutes ago
-
Saba Sadiq pays tribute to shuhda of APS on 10th anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Dialogue, imperative to end misconceptions, build positive image of country: Tarar21 minutes ago