Fesco Performance Report
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha circle released its performance report regarding power theft in the circle, here on Thursday.
According to the report, the circle office launched massive crackdowns on power thieves and lodged 124 FIRs [first information reports] against electricity thieves from June 7, 2024 to Dec 26, 2024 and charged 94,890 units and deposited Rs. 1,290,000 in national exchequer.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliamentary secretary inaugurates waiting area at DHQ hospital2 minutes ago
-
Fesco performance report2 minutes ago
-
Distt admin targets street beggars; arrests 672 minutes ago
-
Bridal competition at Women Centre Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago
-
Man killed in clash over missing girl12 minutes ago
-
Four drug-peddlers arrested with drugs22 minutes ago
-
2024 round-up: Islamabad Police achieves 75% reduction in serious crimes22 minutes ago
-
Firewood sales soar as winter's grip tightens in KP22 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on working women day at BZU32 minutes ago
-
Involvement in May 9 riots: Another 60 civilian get 2-10 years jail sentences32 minutes ago
-
30th death anniversary of Parveen Shakir observed32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on health development42 minutes ago