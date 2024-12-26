Open Menu

Fesco Performance Report

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Fesco performance report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha circle released its performance report regarding power theft in the circle, here on Thursday.

According to the report, the circle office launched massive crackdowns on power thieves and lodged 124 FIRs [first information reports] against electricity thieves from June 7, 2024 to Dec 26, 2024 and charged 94,890 units and deposited Rs. 1,290,000 in national exchequer.

