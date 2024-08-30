FESCO Power Shutdown
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced power shutdown schedule due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines in the Sargodha region.
According to power shutdown schedule issued by the Superintending Engineer (Operation) FESCO Circle Sargodha office on Friday, the shutdowns are scheduled to take place from September 4th to 16th, 2024 and concerned 132 KV grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.
m to 12 p.m.
The affected areas include 132 KV grid stations Bhalwal, Bhagtanwala,Brana,Kotmoman, Karana, Sargodha City, and 66 KV J/Shah.
FESCO officials advised residents to be prepared for the interruptions and to take necessary precautions.
For more information on the specific areas and times affected, please refer to the official notice from FESCO or contact your local FESCO office.
Recent Stories
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Ra ..
Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..12 minutes ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues1 minute ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir1 minute ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery1 minute ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival2 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry5 minutes ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed5 minutes ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah5 minutes ago
-
Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality5 minutes ago
-
Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi55 minutes ago
-
Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests55 minutes ago
-
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik58 minutes ago