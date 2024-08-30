FESCO power shutdown

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced power shutdown schedule due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines in the Sargodha region.

According to power shutdown schedule issued by the Superintending Engineer (Operation) FESCO Circle Sargodha office on Friday, the shutdowns are scheduled to take place from September 4th to 16th, 2024 and concerned 132 KV grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m to 12 p.m.

The affected areas include 132 KV grid stations Bhalwal, Bhagtanwala,Brana,Kotmoman, Karana, Sargodha City, and 66 KV J/Shah.

FESCO officials advised residents to be prepared for the interruptions and to take necessary precautions.

For more information on the specific areas and times affected, please refer to the official notice from FESCO or contact your local FESCO office.