FESCO power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations on April 28.

According to the schedule, supply of electricity would remain suspended for three hours from 8a.m. to 11 a.m. from Al-Zamin, Zahid Jee, Asim Mills, Shahbaz Garments, BB Jan, and AM Tex feeders, emanating from 132kV Bandala grid station.