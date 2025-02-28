Open Menu

FESCO Promises Smooth Power Supply In Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, the company has completed all operational preparations across the region in this regard.

He said that special measures had been taken to continue power supply to consumers during the hours of Sahar, Iftar and Taraweeh.

