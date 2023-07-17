Open Menu

FESCO Promises Uninterrupted Power Supply During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officers have been assigned special duties, and nine regional control rooms have been established in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Chiniot, Kamalia, Bhakkar and Jauhrabad to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram.  This was stated by FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Bashir Ahmad, while presiding over a special meeting to review arrangements for the holy month. He said that all possible measures had been adopted to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the region during Muharram and especially on Ashura. He would directly monitor performance of central control room, established at FESCO Headquarters, while skilled technical staff, along with FESCO vehicles and necessary equipment, would be available for deployment at the mourning processions and majals.   He said that different FESCO teams had re-examined the routes of Imambargahs, Zuljinah and Tazia with the support of the district administration in nine districts of FESCO region and improved electricity wires on the routes so that mourners did not have to face any problem.

The FESCO chief said that officials' leaves had been canceled with an immediate effect so that the emergency electricity related issues during Muharram days could be resolved without any delay. Transformer-mounted trolleys had also been provided to various divisions to deal with emergencies, he added.

Meanwhile, FESCO's Health Safety Environment (HSE) Directorate has issued safety instructions regarding Muharram, in the light of special directives of company's Chief Engr. Bashir Ahmed. People have been advised to avoid using iron rods with Taziya processions as these rods could accidentally touch the electricity wires and cause mishaps. The mourners were also advised not to touch the "electricity pole or live wires" of FESCO installations.  They were barred from making direct connections of lights to FESCO's electricity lines for lighting, as it may lead to any fatal accident. However, they should contact the corporation staff for installation of light.   Wherever the electricity pole is broken and the wires are close to the ground, the public is requested not to touch them and strictly prevent their children from touching these items and immediately approach the FESCO office concerned and do not pass through the area until the route is cleared.  In case of any emergency, people were advised to contact at the number of FESCO Sub Division printed on the electricity bill and the toll-free number 0800-66554, helpline 118 or the main complaint centre of FESCO Headquarters at 041-9220290 and 041-9220618.  The consumers can also get their complaints registered by sending an SMS to 8118, WhatsApp number 0345-1500898, email fesco118@gmail.com, FESCO spokesman said.

