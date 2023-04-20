FESCO promises uninterrupted power supply on Eid days

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will ensure uninterrupted power supply in the areas falling under its jurisdiction during the 'Chand Raat' and Eidul Fitr holidays.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr.

Bashir Ahmad had constituted special teams for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the Eid days.

In this regard, a special monitoring desk was set up at the FESCO Headquarters, which will be supervised by Chief Executive FESCO.

Various officers will monitor load management, breakdowns and customer complaints during the holidays in addition to any emergency and immediate restoration work in the region.