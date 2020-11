Fesco promotes 11 employees

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) promoted 11 data coder and data entry operators to the next grad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) promoted 11 data coder and data entry operators to the next grade.

A Fesco spokesperson on Friday said six data coders and five data entry operators had been promoted in pay scale 16 from 15.

The data coders are Javed Asgar, Aslam Pervez, Muhammad Naeem Khan, Zaigum Shabir from computer center Faisalabad while Irshad Ahmed and Sultan Mubarak belonged to computer center Sargodha.

The data entry operators are Sultan Mahmood, Muhammad Bilal Akhtar from computer center Jhang,Ghulam Rasool and Muhammad Zeeshan from Sargodha and Muhammad Farooq from Jarranwaladivision.