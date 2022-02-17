Fesco promotes 124 assistant linemen

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) promoted 124 assistant linemen (ALMs) of First Circle Faisalabad in next grades under the time scale promotion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) promoted 124 assistant linemen (ALMs) of First Circle Faisalabad in next grades under the time scale promotion.

A Fesco spokesman on Thursday said that formal notification had also been issued for the promotion of 124 ALMs from scale-7 to scale-9 after evaluating their five-year performance.