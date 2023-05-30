Fesco promotes 15 employees

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has promoted 15 employees as line superintendent-I and SSO-I.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, Muhammad Shoaib, Abdul Sattar Shah, Asgar Khan, Jamshed Akhtar, Safdar Abbas, Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Arshad Niaz, Sadiq Ali, Muhammad Azam, Sageer Ahmed, Rehmatullah, Ghulam Mustafa, Sajid Abbas and Nasir Abbas were promoted.

The services of the promoted staffers have been placed on the disposal of Superintendent Engineerfor further posting.