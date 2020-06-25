FESCO promotes 35 officials

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 35 assistant line men (ALM) from scale 7 to scale 9.

A spokesman said on Thursday that Project Director (Construction) FESCO Engineer Ejaz Ahmad issued notification for promotion of the ALM.

These ALM belong to Construction subdivision No 2, 3, Chiniot, Jhang, Athara Hazari, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, ELR subdivision No 1, 2 Faisalabad and ELR subdivision No 4 Sargodha, he added.