UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Promotes 35 Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

FESCO promotes 35 officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted 35 assistant line men (ALM) from scale 7 to scale 9.

A spokesman said on Thursday that Project Director (Construction) FESCO Engineer Ejaz Ahmad issued notification for promotion of the ALM.

These ALM belong to Construction subdivision No 2, 3, Chiniot, Jhang, Athara Hazari, Bhakkar, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, ELR subdivision No 1, 2 Faisalabad and ELR subdivision No 4 Sargodha, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Bhakkar Toba Tek Singh Athara Hazari From FESCO

Recent Stories

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

40 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

53 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

57 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Germany to Provide Over $560Mln to WHO in 2020 - H ..

15 seconds ago

Annual pilgrimage trips for Chinese Muslims suspen ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.