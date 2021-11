FESCO promotes 66 employees in various cadres

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) promoted 66 employees of various cadres in different grades

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) promoted 66 employees of various cadres in different grades.

FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that four MS-I employees of BPS-14 were promoted as MRSS in BPS-16 including Muhammad Nawaz Sajid, Muhammad Nawaz, Zahid Hussain Bukhari and Gulfam Ali while 23 MS-II of BSP-11 were promoted as MS-I in BPS-14. Among them include Sultan Ahmad, Sultan Sikandar Hayat, Muhammad Ejaz, Shaukat Ali, Zafar Abbas, Zafar Iqbal, Sajid Hussain, Mehmood Ahmad, Muhammad Ismaeel Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Liaqat Ali, Ghulam Ali, Muhammad Iqbal, Abbas Ahmad, Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad, Mehmood Jilani, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaheer Ahmad, Ejaz Hussain, Sahib Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Shabbir and Muhammad Ramzan Asif.

Similarly, 39 SSA were promoted as SO-II in BPS-14 including Fazalur Rehman, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Tahir Farooq, Muhammad Nasir Ali, Muhammad Athar, Shaheen Iqbal, Lateef Shah, Zafar Iqbal, Mehmoodul Hasan, Muhammad Azam, Shehzad Mehmood, Rana Qaisar Farooq, Muhammad Basharat Khan, Naimat Ullah, Muhammad Saleem, Talib Hussain, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muqarrab Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Gulzar Ahmad, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Farhan, Abid Hussain, Saeedur Rehman, Nisarul Haq, Abid Hussain, Sharaf Hussain, Aftab Khan, Aun Shah, Ataullah, Ansar Iqbal, Muhammad Umair Shah, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Akram, Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Tahir Saifullah, Asghar Ali, Irshad Hussain and Muneer Hussain, he added.