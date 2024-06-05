Open Menu

FESCO Promotes 9 Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:08 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted its nine officers to the next grade under Time Scale Up-gradation.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that after approval of FESCO Promotion Board, board of Directors and FESCO Chief Executive, a notification for the promotion of 9 FESCO officers was issued.

Among the officers who were promoted from scale 18 to 19 included XEN Operation Nazimabad Division Sheeraz Sheikh, XEN Operation Tandlianwala Division Ghulam Nabi Meman and XEN Operation Bhakkar Division Bilal Iqbal whereas Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Factory Area Subdivision Muhammad Faisal Nizam, Assistant Director (Safety Electric Plant) Muhammad Zabeeh Ullah Khalid, Junior Engineer Headquarters Nadeem Akhtar, SDO Gattwala Subdivision Muhammad Zafar Sharif Ramay, Assistant Director (Training) RTC Umar Farooq and SDO City Subdivision Kamalia Zulfiqar Ali were upgraded from scale 17 to 18, he added.

