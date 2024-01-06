FESCO promotion training to start from Monday

Departmental Promotion Training for the employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) would commence from Monday, January 8, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Departmental Promotion Training for the employees of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) would commence from Monday, January 8, 2024.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that 36 Line Superintendents-II were selected for departmental promotion training.

The training session would continue for 67 days up to March 15 in Departmental Promotion Training Central where line superintendents-ii from all circles of the company would participate, he added.