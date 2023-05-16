UrduPoint.com

Fesco Provides Net-metering Facility To 4,532 Consumers

Published May 16, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has provided net-metering facility to its 4,532 consumers so far.

A Fesco spokesman said on Tuesday, the company had received 5,417 applications for net-metering from 2017 to March 2023. He said that 4,885 applicants had demanding net-metering for 25 kilowatt load whereas 532 consumers had requested for net-metering for more than 25 kilowatt load.

The company after scrutiny provided facility of net-metering to 4,532 applicants.

He said that 25 kilowatt facility was provided to 4,110 consumers while 422 applicants were allowed net-metering for a load of over 25 kilowatt.

He said that net-metering facility would help the consumers to generate his own electricity and sell its extra portion to the Fesco so that increasing demand of electricity in the country could be fulfilled.

In this connection, the Fesco had also started billing of 3,965 consumers who were provided net-metering facility in the region, he added.

