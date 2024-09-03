Open Menu

Fesco Provides Relief Of Rs 5628.23m To 1.3984m Consumers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has provided relief of Rs 5628.23 million to more than 1.3984 million consumers in the electricity bills of August 2024 at the rate of Rs14 per unit on the orders of government of Punjab.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that the relief was given to domestic consumers who consumed 201 to 500 units in eight districts, including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar.

He said that the payment date of August 2024 bills had also been extended for the convenience of consumers while the relief bills have been issued to the consumers and the same are also available on FESCO's website.

He said that relief of Rs 2552.27 million had been given to 618400 consumers in Faisalabad district in the form of 182.

30 Million Kilowatt Units (Mkwh).

Similarly, relief of Rs.273.41million has been given to 69219 consumers of Chiniot district in the form of 19.53 (Mkwh). 130469 consumers of Jhang district have been given relief of Rs.513.18 million in the form of 36.66 (Mkwh). Relief of Rs.561.59 million has been given to 142935 consumers of Toba Tek Singh district in the form of 40.11 (Mkwh). As many as 244469 consumers of Sargodha district have been given relief of Rs 984.53 million in the form of 70.32 (Mkwh). Relief of Rs.245.64 million has been given to 63621consumers of Khushab district in the form of 17.55 (Mkwh). 64181 consumers of Mianwali district have been given relief of Rs.246.75 million in the form of 17.63 (Mkwh). 65151 consumers of district Bhakkar have been given relief of Rs.250.86 million in the form of 17.92(Mkwh), the spokesman added.

