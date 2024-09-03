Fesco Provides Relief Of Rs 5628.23m To 1.3984m Consumers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has provided relief of Rs 5628.23 million to more than 1.3984 million consumers in the electricity bills of August 2024 at the rate of Rs14 per unit on the orders of government of Punjab.
Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said that the relief was given to domestic consumers who consumed 201 to 500 units in eight districts, including Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar.
He said that the payment date of August 2024 bills had also been extended for the convenience of consumers while the relief bills have been issued to the consumers and the same are also available on FESCO's website.
He said that relief of Rs 2552.27 million had been given to 618400 consumers in Faisalabad district in the form of 182.
30 Million Kilowatt Units (Mkwh).
Similarly, relief of Rs.273.41million has been given to 69219 consumers of Chiniot district in the form of 19.53 (Mkwh). 130469 consumers of Jhang district have been given relief of Rs.513.18 million in the form of 36.66 (Mkwh). Relief of Rs.561.59 million has been given to 142935 consumers of Toba Tek Singh district in the form of 40.11 (Mkwh). As many as 244469 consumers of Sargodha district have been given relief of Rs 984.53 million in the form of 70.32 (Mkwh). Relief of Rs.245.64 million has been given to 63621consumers of Khushab district in the form of 17.55 (Mkwh). 64181 consumers of Mianwali district have been given relief of Rs.246.75 million in the form of 17.63 (Mkwh). 65151 consumers of district Bhakkar have been given relief of Rs.250.86 million in the form of 17.92(Mkwh), the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman electrocuted1 minute ago
-
Four gamblers among 11 outlaws held; stake money, arms, drugs recovered in Tank1 minute ago
-
Cloudy, hot & humid weather observed in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Law Minister chairs meeting on restorations of hospitals in Kohat1 minute ago
-
SMIU VC inaugurates Coffee House at SMIU1 minute ago
-
Youth shot dead21 minutes ago
-
Abducted student recovered21 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests female drug smuggler with 318 grams heroin31 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, US envoy discuss bilateral ties, cooperation31 minutes ago
-
RDA appoints two superintendents, four surveyors to strengthen field surveillance32 minutes ago
-
Vector surveillance of 2328 hotspots being conducted in Lodhran52 minutes ago
-
Newborn body found1 hour ago