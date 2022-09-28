Fesco providing modern medical facilities to employees

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is striving hard to provide the best and modern medical facilities to its employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) is striving hard to provide the best and modern medical facilities to its employees.

This was stated by Chairman Fesco Board of Directors (BoD) Syed Hasnain Haider while visiting the WAPDA hospital here on Wednesday. Board Directors Barrister Irfan Chattha, Rana Atif and Chief Executive Officer Engr Bahsir Ahmed was accompanied.

He said various proposals were under consideration to ensure availability of the latest medical machinery, specialist doctors and medicines for the hospital.

Earlier, Principal Lady Medical Officer Dr Misbah Athar briefed the board members and said that WAPDA hospital was also providing services to NTDC, GENCO and other power sector employees besides 10 thousand Fesco employees.

Later, the chairman board and other members also visited different wards, pharmacy, ICU of the hospitaland expressed their satisfaction over arrangements.