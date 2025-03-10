FESCO Providing Uninterrupted Power Supply At Sehri, Iftar Time
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is providing an uninterrupted power supply to its consumers during Sehri and Iftar across the region.
A FESCO spokesman said here on Monday that Ministry of Energy (Power Division) had released performance statistics of all distribution companies (DISCOs) and revealed that all 1263 FESCO feeders remained fully operational during critical hours of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to ensure a continuous power supply to the consumers.
He said that the Ministry of Energy commended FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir and his team for their efforts in maintaining seamless electricity transmission during Ramazan.
The ministry also acknowledged that FESCO’s performance was particularly commendable among all DISCOs in Pakistan as the Faisalabad region witnessed 0% (zero percent) shutdown from any feeder during Sehri and only 0.
2 percent shutdown was recorded during Iftar hours.
Spokesperson Saeed Raza said that the FESCO chief had also appreciated the performance and dedication of officers and line staff. He said that teamwork was key to ensuring uninterrupted supply and FESCO is actively monitoring power distribution across its eight districts through a special control cell at the headquarters.
He said that the control cell, personally supervised by the FESCO Chief along with other senior officers, is working in three shifts to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the power supply. In case of any fault, the teams respond immediately to resolve complaints and restore the power supply without any delay, he added.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDF Pakistan and Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia distribute food baskets to families in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
FESCO providing uninterrupted power supply at Sehri, Iftar time6 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad Police arrest impostor6 minutes ago
-
Free 'Iftar Dastarkhwan' serves the needy in Capital6 minutes ago
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry assumed office as Maritime Minister6 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts needed to address women's issues: SALU VC16 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline until March 2526 minutes ago
-
Solo art show held to mark Women’s Day26 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhDs26 minutes ago
-
PPP' MPA submits resolution in KP assembly for reopening of Torkham border26 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on price control, clean Punjab initiative26 minutes ago
-
25 Years of NADRA: A Journey from National Identity System to Digital Revolution36 minutes ago