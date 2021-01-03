FESCO purchases 23 new vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has purchased 23 new vehicles for providing transformers and other material to the field staff speedily for improving performance of the company.

FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Arshad Muneer visited the FESCO Regional Field Store where he was apprised that field staff was facing great deal of difficulties in getting transformers and other material in the field as there was a lack of vehicles.

Therefore, the FESCO Chief issued direction for immediate purchase of necessary vehicles so that transformers and other material could be provided to the field staff speedily.

Working on the instructions, the FESCO purchased 23 vehicles including 11 mini truck, 11 single cabin vehicles and a van. The mini trucks have been sent to the field while other vehicles would also be handed over to the field staff very soon, he added.