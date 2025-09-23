Open Menu

FESCO Rapidly Restores Power In Flood-hit Areas; 198,878 Consumers Reconnected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is taking emergency measures to restore electricity in flood-affected areas of the region where torrential waters damaged grid stations, feeders, poles, transformers and transmission lines.

Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engineer Muhammad Aamir said here on Tuesday that special FESCO teams under strict safety protocols are working round the clock to ensure relief for flood-affected consumers.

He said that floods have caused damage across several districts including Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali and adjoining areas of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the latest situation, Faisalabad reported damage to 4 grid stations and 6 feeders; Chiniot 5 grid stations and 24 feeders; Jhang 9 grid stations and 34 feeders; Sargodha 2 grid stations and 5 feeders; Toba Tek Singh 4 grid stations and 8 feeders; Mianwali 3 grid stations and 3 feeders while one grid station and one feeder were damaged in FESCO-connected areas of Dera Ismail Khan, he added.

He said that despite widespread destruction, FESCO has successfully restored 62 feeders fully and 19 on a temporary basis to ensure reconnection of electricity to 198,878 out of 204,383 affected consumers.

The remaining 5,505 consumers are expected to have power supply restored by September 24. Simultaneously, efforts are continuing to repair fallen poles and damaged transmission lines with full-scale restoration planned as floodwaters recede, he added.

FESCO Chief Engineer Muhammad Aamir said that FESCO officers and staff stand firmly with the nation in this difficult time.

He urged the citizens in flood-hit areas to stay away from electric poles, wires and installations to safeguard their lives and property. Public cooperation is imperative in maintaining safety during the restoration process, he added.

