FESCO Reattaches Lalian Villages With Lalian Division

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has reattached 40 villages of Lalian tehsil with FESCO Lalian Division.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that the FESCO authorities, after establishment of new divisions and subdivision, attached 40 villages of tehsil Lalian with Kot Momin Division for improving distribution system of the company.

However, during a meeting, Malik Rabnawaz Advocate, director board of Directors, pointed out that in case of the new arrangement, villagers of tehsil Lalian would have to travel at least more than 60 kilometres distance to get their electricity-related issued resolved from Kot Momin Division.

Therefore, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad issued orders for reattachment of 40 villages of tehsil Lalian with FESCO Lalian Division so that the electricity consumers could get their problems resolved without any hardship of long distance, spokesman added.

